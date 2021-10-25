Dublin mayoral candidates detail how they would tackle crime, jobs

The two mayoral candidates agree that Dublin has problems with jobs and crime, but they offer different solutions

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin has a two-man mayor's race in this year's election.

Jerry Davis served as Dublin councilman for more than 10 years. He currently owns a rental property business with his wife.

Joshua Kight is a lawyer, and has been a chairman for the Downtown Development Authority for the last 10 years helping to revitalize downtown.

Jobs up first, Jerry Davis says getting a big industry to come in will help increase wages.

"Earning the minimum wage of $7.25 that they are earning, you can't support a family on that, so I would propose raising the minimum wage to $15. Now, that would be a high water mark, but that would bring us into negotiation," said Davis.

Joshua Kight says there's a lot of opportunity within the medical community.

"There are two things that we can do. One is we can make sure our workforce training meets the needs of the existing medical community. Number two is we can go out and recruit medical businesses that are similar where there can be some synergy between the existing businesses and the potential new businesses," said Kight.

For crime, Kight says he plans to listen to the officials in the police department to hear what they need.

"We need to bring in the resources necessary to really tackle this problem, whether it's a task force or additional equipment or additional personnel. We got to do whatever it takes to make sure that every neighborhood enjoys a minimal level of safety and freedom from gang violence," said Kight.

Davis says he plans to put together a crime prevention team.

"We have gangs that's beginning to rise up in Dublin and we have to attack that head-on, so we have to make sure we have the crime prevention team team so we can keep our neighborhoods safe and we can keep the citizens safe," said Davis.