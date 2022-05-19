Ex-UGA star Herschel Walker brings US Senate campaign to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon

Herschel Walker visited the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon hoping to get voters excited about next week's primary election

MACON, Ga. — Herschel Walker visited the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon Wednesday, but not to talk football.

He's running for U.S. Senate and hopes to get voters excited about next week's primary election.

"People may need to vote for policies and not parties. Right now, these policies that they release on this country is a shame and we know that. Everyone sees it," Walker said.

At the campaign stop, Walker addressed topics like border patrol and abortion rights.

Many supporters came to see the candidate and hear what he had to say.

One of the people in the crowd was Cordell Carter, who believes Walker will be successful in Washington.

"Herschel spoke Biblically. He spoke straight from the Bible. He spoke from the Word of God and that's what really triggered me. We need to get back to Biblical principles to bring the world back in order," Carter said.

Walker faces five other candidates in the Republican primary.

They're all vying for the seat Raphael Warnock currently holds.