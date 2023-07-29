Florida Legislative Black Caucus demand revisions to new African-American history standards

Last week, state education officials revised the African-American history standards. Now, some are asking for them to revise them again.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — State officials are demanding that Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Manny Diaz revise the new African American history standards. They were approved last week.

As a history teacher in Dunedin, Brandt Robinson said the revisions will make his job very different this school year.

"We have a lot of teachers who really have scaled back on the way they would normally teach about plantation slavery," Robinson said.

Robinson said sixth graders will see changes when talking about specific massacres, and there is language which suggests slaves developed skills which could be applied for their personal benefit.

"Is the motivation to have students walk away thinking, 'well racial slavery wasn’t that bad, at least people learned something', and that’s quite disturbing," Robinson explained.

Some state lawmakers believe the revisions are harmful and factually incorrect.

"I’m just so dismayed that that these standards were put into place without any real thought," Florida State Representative Dianne Hart said.

Hart wants to see Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Diaz make changes. "We want that language taken out," Hart said.