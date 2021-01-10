For paired Georgia House members, tough election bids loom amid redistricting

Central Georgia Republicans Danny Mathis of Cochran and Robert Pruitt of Eastman are affected.

ATLANTA — Tough decisions loom for four sets of Georgia House members drawn into the same districts under a House map that got final approval in the Senate on Friday.

They include Republicans James Burchett of Waycross and Dominic LaRiccia of Douglas as well as Republicans Danny Mathis of Cochran and Robert Pruitt of Eastman.

Also drawn into together are Democrat Winfred Dukes of Albany and Republican Gerald Greene of Cuthbert, plus Snellville Democrats Shelly Hutchinson and Rebecca Mitchell.