Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss recovering after minor stroke

Chambliss represented Georgia in the Senate from 2002 to 2015 and his seat was filled by Sen. David Perdue

ATLANTA — Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss (R-GA) is recovering after suffering a minor stroke at his home earlier this week.

According to a statement from family spokeswoman Lauren Claffey Tomlinson:

“On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center.

He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time."

The 77-year-old was a member of the U.S. House from 1995 to 2003 before representing the Peach State in the U.S. Senate from 2002 to 2015.

He then retired from the U.S. Senate and politics and his seat was filled by incumbent Sen. David Perdue, who is currently facing a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Perdue issued the following statement on Chambliss:

"Bonnie and I are praying for Saxby Chambliss. He and his wife Julianne have been dear friends to us and are true public servants for the people of Georgia. We wish Saxby a speedy recovery and are keeping his entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”