Ga. lawmakers, sheltering from violence, react to takeover of U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters

Lawmakers had been meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. We are hearing from those who represent Georgia.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

The pro-Trump crowd breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

Police say one person was shot inside the U.S. Capitol, but did not provide further details.

The chaos occurred the same day Georgia was in the spotlight following a historic US Senate runoff. Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was likely at the Capitol to reject the electoral college vote, as she previously said she would do.

In the other race, Democrat Jon Ossoff holds a slim margin ahead of Republican Sen. David Perdue. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

Loeffler took to Twitter hours after the chaos began to say she condemns the attacks on the Capitol.

"Violence is abhorrent and I strongly condemn today’s attacks on our Capitol. We must stand united as one nation under God. I’m grateful for our brave men and women of law enforcement. May God bless America."

Warnock, who defeated Loeffler, quoted Martin Luther King on Twitter.

"In this moment of unrest, violence and anger, we must remember the words of Dr. King, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” Let each of us try to be a light to see our country out of this dark moment," Warnock wrote.

Ossoff said on Twitter that the attack was "incited by Trump's poisonous lies."

"Today’s insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol was incited by Trump’s poisonous lies & flagrant assault on our Constitution," he said on Twitter. The GOP must discard and disavow Trump once and for all, end its attacks on the electoral process, & commit fully to the peaceful transfer of power."

"I’m safe," Congresswoman Nikema Williams Tweeted. "The Capitol building is on lockdown and the House and Senate are in recess."

She told 11Alive News that President Donald Trump "has incited the violence. He has created the chaos that’s here today. He created the domestic terrorists that stormed the United States capitol and are inside of the building right now, armed."

"The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement," Rep. Buddy Carter Tweeted.

"Violence against our brave law enforcement is not in line with our values as freedom loving Americans. I strongly support our rights to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn any acts of violence against our brave officers of the Capitol Police or others," Rep. Barry Loudermilk Tweeted.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video message from what appeared to be a dark room and said "This is not time for violence. This is a time to support President Trump and support election integrity."

Congressman Hank Johnson said on Facebook that "We must end this assault on our democracy."

"This country faces unprecedented crises, with a global pandemic and millions of people out of work. We must end this assault on our democracy, accept that the American people chose Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States and get to work to save lives and livelihoods during this challenging moment," Johnson said.

Rep. Philip Singleton said on Facebook that "protesting is okay, violent rioting is NOT." He added: "If you are a Patriot in DC right now, please promote PEACE."

Congressman Rick Allen on Facebook said he's safe.

"I'm in a safe, secure location," Allen wrote. "The violence in our U.S. Capitol is anti-American and unacceptable. I urge all protestors to respect our law enforcement and immediately leave the building."

On Twitter, Rep. Lucy McBath also told her followers she is safe.

"The actions of those seeking to overturn the will of the people are dangerous and destructive, but they will not succeed," she said.

Former congressman Doug Collins said on Facebook that his heart breaks and America is better than this.

"There is absolutely no excuse for the anarchy that occurred at the U.S. Capitol today," Collins said. "This violence is wrong and needs to stop now."

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux said she "condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms."

"Today, armed pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed our nation’s Capitol and a person was shot. I condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms — and we need to be clear that the outgoing president and his enablers have routinely fanned the flames that sparked today's riots," Bourdeaux said on Facebook.

She also said she recommend the House move forward with impeachment proceedings "immediately."

Rep. Vernon Jones said on Twitter not to drown the message with violence.

"To the peaceful Patriots who came to our nation’s Capitol today, we can not drown out our message with violence. We are not ANTIFA or a lawless a mob. We are Americans who believe in the rule law and follow the principles of our constitution."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said this on Twitter:

