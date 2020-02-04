MACON, Ga. — Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says next month's statewide election is still on. 13WMAZ spoke to Raffensperger Thursday to find out what this means for voters and what his office is doing to keep voters safe.

"Right now, it is set and we are working towards a successful May 19 election," Raffensperger said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the polls will be open in May.

"People are concerned where we will be, but until something happens, I'm moving forward. I execute elections, I do not create them," Raffensperger said.

According to Raffensperger, unless the General Assembly or Governor Brian Kemp takes action the election will go on. So now, his office is encouraging those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to use absentee ballots.

In the next week, the secretary says voters should receive a letter in the mail to help you request an absentee ballot.

"Do you want to vote absentee? If you do, check off which party you want to vote for. There will be three choices -- Republican, Democrat, or Independent -- then sign it, close it up, put a stamp on it, and it will go to your county elections office," Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger says his office is currently making safety preparations for anyone wanting to vote early or in person on May 19.

"We have already secured half the materials, from the sanitizing wipes and disinfects, we have on backorder the N95 masks, the county is also looking at what they can do from their end," Raffensperger said.

He says voters should practice social distancing at the polls and will see workers frequently cleaning the machines.

"We want to make sure we have a safe and clean environment for you," Raffensperger said.

Despite the pandemic, Raffensperger still encouraging voters to get out and vote.

RELATED: Georgia to send absentee ballot request forms to every voter amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Elections in limbo as coronavirus outbreak upends US primaries

RELATED: VERIFY: FTC warns against government check scams, other red flags

RELATED: Georgia county punished for ditching voting machines

RELATED: Health officials say avoid touching your face amid coronavirus outbreak

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.