Georgia Jobs v. Jabs bill leans against COVID vaccine

Bill would give benefits to employees fired for refusing to get vaccinated.

ATLANTA — A bill introduced in the Georgia House this week would allow employees who don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to collect unemployment if they lose their jobs.

Although it is already pretty easy to decline a COVID-19 vaccine, this bill would make it even easier.

For some workplaces, a condition of employment now includes that workers have to get the shots in order to keep their jobs. State Rep. Matthew Gambill (R-Cartersville) said his constituents have complained about that.

His bill, HB1480 would “provide eligibility for employment benefits” for employees fired “due to (their) refusal to undergo any employer-mandated vaccination for COVID-19."

"Mainly to get employers to think long and hard about whether they want to mandate the COVID vaccine or not," Gambill said Wednesday.

Although governments have been reluctant or largely unable to impose vaccine mandates, some private companies have done it successfully -- especially health care providers, including Emory, which ordered employees to get vaccinated by October 1, 2021.

Such requirements advance the cause of public health and workplace safety, said Rebecca Mitchell, a state representative and epidemiologist.

"I think the idea that individual employers have these requirements is one that we have accepted for a long time because, specifically, we know we want people to be safe," Mitchell said.

Gambill says he’s not opposed to COVID shots. But he says those who aren't sold on them shouldn’t have to choose between a vaccine and a paycheck.

"This thing has been so politicized on both sides," Gambill said. "Because you're dealing with somebody’s livelihood, to me that’s pretty serious."