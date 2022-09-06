Georgia election officials Raffensperger, Sterling subpoenaed to testify before Jan. 6 committee

A source in the Secretary of State's Office said they are expected to testify on either June 20 or 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia's secretary of state and another high-ranking election official have been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee and will testify before them later this month.

A source in the Georgia Secretary of State's Office confirmed to 11Alive's Joe Henke on Thursday that Secretary Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer in the office, are expected to give testimony either on June 20 or 21.

The source said Raffensperger and Sterling are the only two officials from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office who have been subpoenaed. The committee's much-anticipated hearings will begin Thursday night.

As Georgia's chief elections officer, Raffensperger has become a central figure into various inquiries into the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election - with the state at the time a particular fixation of former President Donald Trump.

The secretary already spent roughly six hours last week in front of a special grand jury that's been convened by the Fulton County district attorney to examine Trump's campaign to assert fraud in 2020.

That case is focused on Raffensperger's now-infamous phone call with Trump in early January 2021, days before the sacking of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. In that call, Trump was recorded asking Raffensperger to "recalculate" the Georgia vote count because "I just want to find 11,780 votes."

That was the number of votes the then-president trailed Joe Biden by in Georgia.

“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump said. “There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger responded.