Georgia continues to face mental health clinician shortage after House bill fails to pass

MACON, Ga. — A large mental health bill is delayed to at least next January when the General Assembly meets again.

Georgia legislative leaders hoped to pass part two of the mental health overhaul this year. The main goal of House Bill 520 was to get a better understanding of the state's mental health crisis through studies and to recruit mental health clinicians.

But with that bill stalled in the General Assembly until next year, there's no legislative plan to resolve the state's shortage of mental health clinicians.

This shortage we're seeing is a nationwide problem. Several state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took it up as a top priority this year.

It passed the House easily: 163 to 3. It died in the Senate which left dozens of behavioral health groups facing the problem.

One of those affected is the community service including the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia based in Dublin. Lori Montford, deputy director of behavioral health, says they're roughly 15 to 20 clinicians short.

"It increases the wait time. It takes them longer to get in for their first appointment. It's also increased the caseload for the therapists that we have," Montford said. This means even more overtime for licensed clinicians on staff.

Representative Todd Jones co-sponsored House Bill 520.

He says the bill aimed to fix that shortage by forgiving student loans, easing training requirements, and making it easier to apply for and renew occupational licenses.

"Basically if you came from another state in good standing with that licensing board, and you came across the border and wanted to work in Georgia, which of course, we want you to work in Georgia. With House Bill 520 not being place, it will require significantly more hours to get your Georgia license as to a presumption of license that 520 would have catered to which would have meant we could on-board people faster," Jones said.

This was set to be part two of the historic mental health overhaul bill late Speaker David Ralston pushed through.

"Georgia ranks consistently sometimes 51st. There's only 50 states, and sometimes we're even behind Washington D.C. in behavioral health," said Jeff Breedlove, chief of communications and policy at the Georgia Council for Recovery. "Georgia with House Bill 1013 made a historic stride to correct this deficit. 520 is bill number two in what's going to be a series of bills to transform a broken system."

This shortage also impacts departments forming co-responder programs.

As we reported in December, the two biggest hurdles for law enforcement and mental health providers to form these teams is funding and a shortage of mental health clinicians.