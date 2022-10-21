Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers

Officials with the Secretary of State's Office confirmed the investigation. Here's what the Super PAC said.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive.

Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in complaints that triggered the investigation against 34N22. The agency also declined to discuss the scope of the probe because it is ongoing.

A source close to the investigation told 11Alive that it is related to the group’s gas and grocery voucher giveaways. The matter will come before the State Elections Board once the Secretary of State’s Office completes its investigation.

Under federal election law, Super PACs exist as independent organizations and cannot directly donate to federal candidates or parties.

The probe comes months after Democrats and voting rights groups questioned the legality of the Super PAC’s gas voucher events in Atlanta. Representatives for 34N22 said earlier this year that the giveaways are legal because the recipients are given the vouchers without conditions. They are not required to be registered voters, and they do not have to vote for Walker.

Some outlets have reported that the giveaways appeared to be legal.

Carolyn “Tippi” Cain Burch, a Columbus attorney representing 34N22, made the same arguments about the group’s voucher giveaways in a letter sent to an investigator with the Secretary of State’s Office in September.

The organization also turned over documents and responded to questions from the Secretary of State’s Office, according to documents provided to 11Alive.

“34N22 did not directly or indirectly condition the distribution of vouchers on any recipient’s agreement to register to vote, to vote for or against any particular candidate, or to vote at all," Burch wrote. "No recipient was asked about his or her voter registration status, political party affiliation or candidate preferences prior or subsequent to the issuance of a voucher; and a recipient’s actual, stated or perceived voter registration status, political party affiliation, voting decisions, or candidate preferences in no way affected his or her eligibility for a voucher.”

Anthony Kreis, a professor at Georgia State University’s College of Law who specializes in constitutional law and American political development, told 11Alive that 34N22 could be operating in a “gray area.”

Georgia’s law around giveaways could be more restrictive than federal law, Kreis said. Under state law, “any person who gives or receives, offers to give or receive, or participates in the giving or receiving of money or gifts for the purpose of registering as a voter, voting, or voting for a particular candidate in any primary or election shall be guilty of a felony.”

“The language here is much more loose,” he said of Georgia's law. “I think that’s dancing very close. …It all depends on what you think the purpose of voting is. It seems much broader.”