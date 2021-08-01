Fenika Miller and Georgia's 15 other electors cast their ballots for President-elect Joe Biden on December 14

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia elector from Houston County is reacting to the U.S. Capitol being stormed by rioters.

It was less than a month ago that Fenika Miller cast one of Georgia's 16 electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden

"That was overwhelming. It was extremely humbling to be able to cast a ballot," Miller said.

From the state capitol, Georgia's votes went up to D.C. for Congress' certification, but that process was interrupted.

"By people who believe that the election was stolen for them, right? From a false narrative, lies from the highest office of the land, also have been supported by Republican-elected officials across the state," Miller said.

The mob stormed the capitol, forcing the House and Senate to evacuate.

The democratic process paused and boxes of electoral college ballots had to be rescued by the capitol's floor staff.

"Had it not been for one of the congressional aides, staffers who made sure those ballots, the electoral votes were secure and safe, who knew what would have happened? You saw the destruction that was caused within Congress. They were looting, chaos all around," Miller said.

Miller says she's proud that in the end, our centuries-old democratic process was completed, and President-Elect Joe Biden certified as the next President of the United States. From here, she says the nation needs accountability to move forward from what happened Wednesday.

"The people who caused that insurrection who were a part of those acts of domestic terrorism need to be held accountable -- the ones who looted, who stormed the Capitol, but also the president, and those who incited that mob to do what they did," Miller said.

Miller says though there was so much bad that came out of Wednesday's attack, the good is that people are opening their eyes.