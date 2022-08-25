Gov. Kemp says he will direct $100 million in American Rescue Plan funds to public safety

The governor said he would dedicate up to $1.5 million per award through a series of grants.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that he would be directing $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward public safety and local law enforcement.

According to a release by the governor's office, the money will be distributed through grants of up to $1.5 million each. Applications will open on Sept. 1 and close on Nov. 18.

Further information about eligibility and applying can be found here.

They will targeted toward addressing "increased violent and community crimes as a result of the pandemic and to help offset a decrease in law enforcement staffing that occurred as local governments fought the effects and spread of COVID-19."

"Funds may be utilized to augment law enforcement staffing, support violent crime reduction or community violence intervention programming, and invest in technology and equipment to address and respond to the rise in gun violence resulting from the pandemic," the release added.

According to a timeline included in a Notice of Funding Opportunity document, applications will be reviewed between Nov. 19 through Dec. 19 and then final recommendations and preliminary award announcements will be in January of 2023.

"Public safety has always been my top priority, because every Georgian should feel safe in their own communities" Gov. Kemp said in a statement.

The statement adds that there has been an "unacceptable increase in violent crime all across the state" and that "we must continue to invest in our brave men and women in uniform."