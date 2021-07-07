x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Gov. Kemp aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns | Watch live

The governor is set to speak at 10:15 a.m. in Smyrna.
Credit: AP
In this July 7, 2021, photo Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during an interview at his campaign office in Atlanta. Kemp’s office says it was surprised to hear federal officials were reevaluating its plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The director of Kemp’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination said in a recent letter that the move by the Biden administration suggests it wants to revisit the plan's approval, which he said is not allowed. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state's handgun requirements.

Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday morning to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public.

He's speaking at 10:15 a.m. at Adventure Outdoors on South Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna. You can watch him speak live on 11Alive.com or on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race. More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit.

Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

Related Articles

In Other News

Divide in Republican Party could impact outcome in Georgia's Governor's Race