ATLANTA — Georgia is one step closer to getting a new election system. The state House of Representatives passed a bill to buy new ballot marking machines to replace the computer system now in use.

The selection of a new voting system has become a very partisan issue over the last year and it certainly stayed that way during the debate in the House.

The new machines would be updated versions of the current system the state bought 17 years ago – and Republicans say it’s a system voters will like and that will stay secure.

"House Bill 316 will allow us to invest in the most secure most accurate and the most transparent voting machines. It’s the legislation that common sense demands," said state Rep. Barry Fleming (R-Grovetown), the bill sponsor.

However, tech experts have urged the state to skip using computers altogether, saying whatever computerized system they buy will be vulnerable to hacking.

Democrats have echoed that – calling for the state to return to hand-marked paper ballots.

The bill "calls for a voting system that goes against the advice of computer scientists, statisticians, election security experts, cybersecurity experts, post election audit experts and more," said state Rep. Jasmine Clark (D-Tucker).

With the debate split along partisan lines, there was little doubt the machines and the Republicans would prevail.

"It shouldn’t be that complicated. It shouldn’t be that divisive. But I think we saw a little bit different out there today and I think that’s unfortunate," said state Rep. David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), the House speaker.

If the bill passes the Senate and becomes law, the Secretary of State would issue a request for proposals from election machine vendors before selecting a specific system.

Secretary of State Brad Raffesnsperger said after the House vote he hopes to be able to conduct municipal elections on the new machines later this year.

