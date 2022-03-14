Georgia lawmaker introduces 'Hungry Dog' bill

Four-legged visitors would get a dining spot, menu next to their owner as well, the proposal reads.

ATLANTA — Dogs could soon have their own menus at pet-friendly eateries.

A new bill introduced in the Georgia House would allow restaurants that permit dogs on outdoor patios to offer their four-legged visitors a dining spot next to their owner as well.

“Allowing restaurants to serve a menu for dogs would invite a new revenue stream and marketing strategy for food service establishments looking for innovative ways to draw in customers,” Moore said in a news release.

A news release states such dog-friendly businesses in California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Illinois and Georgia's neighbor Florida already allow this practice.

"Georgia restaurants should not be unfairly excluded from that marketplace so long as they follow public health guidelines," Moore said.

"Hungry Dog" would allow food establishments to serve guests and their pets within a specified and designated outdoor area. A special menu can also be provided for dogs.

The bill would also require the Georgia Department of Public Health to establish protocols and regulations to implement the law. Moore said the Legislature should turn to DPH to address utensils, cooking instruments, serving dishes among other health and safety standards.

As Georgia law currently stands, pets are allowed at restaurants at the establishment's discretion. The bill would allow dogs to eat alongside their owners, Moore said.

This bipartisan legislation is co-sponsored by State Representatives Bonnie Rich (R-Suwanee), Sharon Cooper (R-Marietta), Kasey Carpenter (R-Dalton) and Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas).