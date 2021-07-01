All we spoke with condemned the violence

MACON, Ga. — Georgia lawmakers and an elector are reacting to rioters storming the U.S. Capitol.

"This is not the way that democracy works. We are acting like a third world country with a coup happening right in the midst of our democratic process," said Georgia elector Deborah Gonzalez.

"This is a fight against democracy. Democratic values. It's about winning or losing. It's at the core of who you are. Sore losers who want to fight about losing a race when the rules have already been set," said Rep. James Beverly.

Georgia Democrats and Republicans are voicing outrage over a mob storming the nation's capitol, the symbol of our country's democracy--where that very process was being carried out as Congress debated objections to the electoral college.

"I am disgusted. I am angry," Gonzalez said.

Deborah Gonzalez is one of Georgia's 16 electors, who on December 14th cast a vote for President-elect Joe Biden. She learned the news about what happened at the Capitol just minutes before we spoke.

"Am I afraid? I think I'm just trying to process information, just trying to see what I need to do to know I'm safe, people that I know are safe, other electors if they are safe," Gonzalez said.

Meanwhile, at the Georgia State Capitol, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger evacuated as a pro-Trump group protested outside the building earlier in the afternoon. Representative Dale Washburn was at the state Capitol today.

"I do think it was prudent to leave. Later, I learned about Secretary Raffensperger being evacuated. Obviously, that is very unfortunate," said Rep. Dale Washburn.

Washburn, a Republican, says he condemns the violence.

"We should make it plain that peaceful protest and concerns about allegations of problems with the election, that's one thing. When it goes beyond that, it is entirely inappropriate," Washburn said. "We should speak out against it and I believe most Republicans will."

Gonzalez says looking at what happened in the country today, the United States is in a constitutional crisis.

"The next two to three days is going to be really crucial as to our future. It's going to come down to what the President is going to do and what the Republicans do about what he does about what he does or what he does not do," Gonzalez said.