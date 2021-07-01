Georgia leaders denounce US Capitol riot, say state secure

Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston all spoke Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Georgia's governor and two other top Republican officials are denouncing the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by a mob incited by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston all spoke Wednesday. None called for an end to congressional challenges to the electoral votes of Georgia or directly blamed Trump for rioting.

Trump demanded Kemp to resign for not doing enough to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia in the presidential election.

Kemp rebuked state Republican lawmakers who have called for a special legislative session to change Georgia’s 16 electoral, saying “you can now see what that would look like.”

Kemp said during the news conference that he would be extending the previous executive order that has activated the Georgia National Guard.