Georgia officials release draft of possible US House districts

ATLANTA — State leaders released a draft of the possible new US House districts in Georgia Monday.

Governor Brian Kemp announced last week that he is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts.

Majority Republicans are looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control of the state House and Senate.

The draft was released by Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and Senator John F. Kennedy, the chairman of the Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee.

One of the big differences in Central Georgia affects Wilkinson County, which would move from District 8 to District 12.

Washington and Johnson counties as well as the southern portion of Baldwin County would move from District 10 to District 12.

Wheeler County would move from District 12 to District 8.