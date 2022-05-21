Georgia lawmaker helps advance reform to animal testing mandates for drug approvals

Rep. Buddy Carter, a southeast Georgia Republican, helped lead the effort to get the reform passed in committee and attached to a larger bill with strong support.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Rep. Buddy Carter, a southeast Georgia Republican, helped lead the effort this week to get an animal testing reform passed through a U.S. House committee and attached to a larger bill that enjoys strong support.

The FDA Modernization Act was passed in the House Energy and Commerce Committee and attached as a rider to the larger H.R. 7677, which itself passed the committee this week on a 55-0 vote.

The attached rider would lift a federal animal testing mandate for drug approvals, according to Rep. Carter's offfice.

“The FDA Modernization Act will lead to safer, more effective drugs without unnecessary animal suffering,” Rep. Carter said in a statement. “By cutting the FDA red tape, we can create a medical industry that is more humane and better poised to provide life-saving aid.”

The executive director the group Animal Wellness Action, Marty Irby, issued a statement praising the efforts of the Savannah Republican and Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who also helped lead the effort on the issue.

“The bipartisan FDA Modernization Act appears to be the best shot at getting animal protection legislation enacted in 2022, and we are elated to see swift movement on this Animal Wellness Action-conceived measure that is a win-win for everyone, most importantly the animals we care so deeply about," Irby said.

According to Carter's office, current law requires animal tests for FDA drug approval "to determine if they are safe and effective for humans."