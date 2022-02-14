Georgia Secretary of State calls on Gov. Kemp, general assembly to help provide security at polling locations

Brad Raffensperger said the additional security is necessary for poll workers to be able to do their jobs correctly.

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger is calling on state lawmakers to help provide additional investigators and additional security at polling locations ahead of the next election cycle.

Georgia was in the spotlight after a contentious 2020 election, in which Republicans claimed there was widespread voter fraud — though no evidence of this was found.

In a Monday morning press conference, Raffensperger insisted there needs to be more measures in place to ensure confidence in the election process as well as safety and security for those working the polls.

"This year, we're going to have hard-fought campaigns that are going to be watched all across the country, and every indication is that we're going to have close races," he said. "With that environment, it only makes sense to provide additional resources for election security, so that everyone can have confidence in the results."

Raffensperger continued, saying he "fully supports" a proposal to fund two elections investigator positions with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He also said the GBI should be allowed to independently investigate any election complaints that arise amid election season.

The additions, Raffensperger said, are intended to supplement two investigators the general assembly funded the secretary of state's office who are already solely dedicated to elections.

Raffensperger claims even this isn't sufficient for the election year ahead. Protecting poll workers, county elections and voters is what he said should be a top priority.

Raffensperger called on Governor Brian Kemp, the general assembly and the state election board to authorize Georgia State Patrol to provide security at every single voting location, including ones designated for early voting and county officers where absentee ballots are handled.

There are over 2,000 election day polling locations in the Peach State.

"Ensuring that credential poll watchers have appropriate access for transparency, and making sure that all state laws are followed at every voting location," he said.

Poll workers and elected officials were met with threats of violence during the 2020 election cycle, prompting activists and elected officials to take to social media to condemn the threats of terror.

"We need law enforcement with a statewide footprint to be able to man each location to supplement the county sheriff's who already provide security at polling places," he continued.