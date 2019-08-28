ATLANTA — Sen. Johnny Isakson announced Wednesday he would be resigning at the end of the year, citing ongoing health issues.

Isakson's resignation will open up a second Senate race in Georgia for 2020, with Sen. David Perdue up for re-election.

In a statement about the resignation, Gov. Brian Kemp also referred to Georgia law dictating the process for replacing Isakson in the Senate:

The law lays out a process by which Kemp will appoint someone to temporarily serve Isakson's seat for most of next year, until the November elections, when voters will get to choose someone to serve out the remaining two years of the Senate term.

The law states:

Whenever a vacancy shall occur in the representation of this state in the Senate of the United States, such vacancy shall be filled for the unexpired term by the vote of the electors of the state at a special election to be held at the time of the next November state-wide general election, occurring at least 40 days after the occurrence of such vacancy; and it shall be the duty of the Governor to issue his or her proclamation for such election. Until such time as the vacancy shall be filled by an election as provided in this Code section, the Governor may make a temporary appointment to fill such vacancy.

The two Georgia Senate seats, Perdue's and the vacant one being left by Isakson, figure to be hotly contested in 2020, after a tight governor's race last year.

"With now two Senate seats up for election in 2020, it has never been clearer that the path for Democratic victory runs through Georgia," the state Democratic party said Wednesday. "We are the battleground state, and Georgia Democrats are ready to fight and deliver both the Senate and the presidency for Democrats across the country in 2020.”

One certainty: The state's de facto Democratic leader, Stacey Abrams, is not pursuing either of the seats.

A spokesman said Wednesday following the news of Isakson's resignation that she remains committed to helping other Democrats in 2020.

