Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock talks reproductive rights, Herschel Walker in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Friday, Senator Raphael Warnock stopped in Macon for his "Working for Georgia" bus tour, one of the topics being reports this week that his challenger Herschel Walker, who's anti-abortion, paid for a girlfriend's abortion.

When asked about that during a news conference, Warnock chose not to talk directly about the situation with Walker.

"The differences between me and my opponent couldn't be more obvious. I think that we have seen some disturbing things. We've seen a disturbing pattern, and it raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent Georgia in the United States Senate," he says.

He instead chose to remind voters of his pro-choice stance.

"A patient's room is too cramped for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government," says Warnock.

He says unlike his opponent, he believes a nationwide abortion ban that doesn't include exemptions for rape and incest is extreme and doesn't align with Georgia values.

"I believe in reproductive choice, my opponent does not. We witnessed an activist Supreme Court undermine a core constitutional protection that women have known for half a century," Warnock says.

He believes that the real concern for life should be Georgia state officials refusing to expand Medicaid. He says Georgia has the highest maternal mortality rates and he has worked to reduce this number.

He said he joined with Republican Florida state Senator Marco Rubio, someone he disagrees with on the topic of reproductive health, to deal with the maternal mortality issue.

During the news conference, Warnock also responded to a Walker news release from Friday morning that called him "soft on crime." It appeared to blame him for Macon-Bibb's high homicide rate.

Warnock says he disagrees. He says he's helped the Senate pass bills like the Cops Act and Invest to Protect Act that support law enforcement including smaller departments.

"Oftentimes, these smaller police departments are overlooked. They need the training, they need the equipment so that they can be safe and keep the rest of us safe. That's what I've done. What has he done?" says Warnock

Warnock's speech also talked about his work for Georgia's infrastructure, and hopes for Georgia voting rights.