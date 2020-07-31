Here's who qualified to run in the special election to fill John Lewis' seat

ATLANTA — We now know who will be among the candidates to (briefly) fill Rep. John Lewis' seat in Congress.
The Sept. 29 special election called by Gov. Brian Kemp will elect someone to fill the remainder of Lewis' term, until whoever is elected in the Fifth District in November is inaugurated in January.
The deadline to file as a candidate for the special election was this afternoon, and it appears there will be seven contenders for the seat.
Those candidates include:
- "Able" Mable Thomas (Democrat) - Thomas has served in the Georgia House of Representatives, representing Midtown and southwest Atlanta, since 2013. She won her last election unopposed, garnering more than 16,000 votes. She won her 2018 primary with more than 75%.
- Robert Franklin (Democrat) - Franklin is a former Morehouse president, current professor at Emory's Candler School of Theology, and was among the five finalists state Democrats were considering to place on the November ballot.
- Barrington Martin II (Democrat) - Martin is a 32-year-old educator who ran in the June primary against John Lewis, receiving about 20,000 votes, or just more than 12%.
- Kwanza Hall (Democrat) - Hall is a former Atlanta City Councilman who ran for mayor in 2017.
- Keisha Sean Waites (Democrat) - Waites is a former Georgia State Representative who finished second in the 13th District primary in June, with just more than 25%.
- Chase Oliver (Libertarian) - Oliver is the chairman of the Libertarian Party of Atlanta.
- Steven Muhammad (Independent) - Muhamad is an activist and minister who served on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' task force for reimagining the Atlanta City Detention Center.
If none of the candidates reaches a 50% threshold on Sept. 29, a runoff would be held on Dec. 1, at which point they would hold the seat for a few weeks until the Jan. 20 inauguration day for November election winners.
It does not appear whoever wins would be able to run in the November general election, with the deadline for a candidate to get on that ballot having long since passed in early March.
State Sen. Nikema Williams, however, will be on the November ballot for Lewis' seat.
