'More advanced, more secure': Georgia to get statewide voter registration system replacement

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the replacement on Wednesday

PERRY, Ga. — Back in 2020, many voters had difficulty with wait times and absentee ballots.

Now, Georgia's Secretary of State says they are replacing the state's voter registration system in hopes of preventing that from happening this year.

Andy Holland remembers the 2020 election and the glitches in the old system that made it difficult.

"There were some areas where we felt it could be a little more efficient as far as processing early voters and processing absentee ballots," the Houston County Board of Elections supervisor said.

To cut Election Day delays, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says they’re introducing a system they call GRVIS.

“This new system is more advanced, more secure, and more user-friendly, and it will give our elections directors and my office new tools to better manage our election efforts,” the Secretary of State said.

Short for the "Georgia Registered Voter Information System," it'll replace the ELECTIONET software.

Raffensperger said the old system buckled in 2020 due to high voter turnout. It'll store registration records, check in early voters, and process absentee ballots. The secretary says despite the changes, voters should be confident in the system

"It’s never been easier to vote in Georgia, and we have the appropriate guardrails. We have photo ID for all forms of voting, and you have now 17 days of early voting," he explained.

Also since 2020, Georgia passed Senate Bill 202.The new law limits ballot drop boxes, requires new proof of ID, and reduces time to request absentee ballots, but Raffensperger says the new GRVIS system shouldn't affect voters or their Election Day routine.

"We can process not only registration applications, but process early voters and absentee voters much more quickly and efficiently,” Andy Holland said.

Raffensperger says Georgia leads the country as #1 in election integrity and security.