Gov. Kemp appoints new Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice

Gov. Brian Kemp announced four judicial appointments in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Just days after Georgia Supreme Court Justice David Nahmias announced his resignation, Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a new chief justice.

Kemp announced Monday he has appointed Andrew Pinson to take over as Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice. Nahmias announced Friday that he will resign on July 17, which is the last day of the court's next term.

"I am proud to announce The Honorable Andrew Pinson as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court," Governor Brian Kemp said. "Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians. He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation's top legal minds - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia - and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens."

Pinson was appointed by Gov. Kemp to the Court of Appeals of Georgia and was sworn in on Aug. 30, 2021. The Georgia native and UGA grad previously served as Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General, where he oversaw the office’s appellate and multi-state litigation in state and federal courts. Pinson has also collaborated with attorneys at the Department of Law and advised the Attorney General concerning "matters of national interest that may have implications for the State of Georgia," a release stated. He was also a part of the Issues and Appeals practice at Jones Day in Atlanta.

Gov. Kemp also announced Ben Land will succeed Pinson and will serve the Georgia Court of Appeals. He was sworn in by then-governor Nathan Deal on Feb. 7, 2018, and was elected by voters in 2020 to continue that position. Land previously worked as a private practice attorney in Columbus for nearly 26 years, focusing on civil litigation.

Additionally, Gov. Kemp appointed Benjamin Richardson to fill Land's vacancy on the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court and John Martin will fill another vacant position on the same court after Judge William Rumer announced his retirement.