Governor Brian Kemp plans to sign the highly controversial LIFE Act, also known as the "heartbeat bill" into law Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The measure will outlaw abortion as soon as a doctor can detect a heartbeat in a fetus, limiting the window of time to 6 weeks after gestation.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate on March 22 and has returned to the House for review of changes. The House voted 92 to 78 to approve the bill, which now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk to be signed into law. The bill needed 91 votes to pass, so a single vote pushed it over the line. Lawmakers voted down a motion to reconsider action.

The controversial measure has been opposed by major companies in Georgia, including Coca-Cola and Amazon. Celebrities have also threatened to use their pull to remove movie and film production from the state if Governor Kemp signed the bill into law.

The signing will happen at the Georgia State Capitol.

The bill makes an exception for rape and incest, allowing abortion up to 20 weeks. But it requires women to file “an official police report … alleging the offense of rape or incest” in order to qualify for the later-term abortion.

