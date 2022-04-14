Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency over supply chain disruptions

The State of Emergency takes effect Saturday, April 16.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency aimed at supply chain issues. The executive order goes into effect Saturday.

"Despite the state's successful mitigation of the public health impacts of COVID-19, Georgia's supply chain has yet to fully recover and is still experiencing severe disruptions," reads the state leader's executive order.

Under this executive order, the governor said price gouging related to the goods and services needed to respond to this State of Emergency, such as motor or diesel fuel, would be "detrimental" and is prohibited.

Rules that limit the hours that commercial drivers can work are suspended "to ensure the supply chain for all supplies, goods, and services throughout Georgia is uninterrupted." However, the order stated that drivers should not operate their vehicle if they are sick or tired. It went on to say that they must be given ten consecutive hours off-duty before returning to work.

Supply chain issues have been strangle-holding the local economy for some time, affecting everything from gas prices to grocery costs. The ensuing inflation across the state has begun to concern experts, who say Georgia's 300,000 job openings are being stifled by the Peach State's historically low unemployment rate.

"We need more individuals in the workforce because our job growth is outpacing the supply chain of individuals," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler previously told 11Alive's Joe Ripley.

The order also gives additional details for securing oversized permits and guidance on the size/weight permitted for commercial vehicles.

Gov. Kemp's State of Emergency begins April 16 and will end 30 days later unless the state leader decides to renew the order.

