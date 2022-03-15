Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks on health care, public safety in Warner Robins visit

Stacey Abrams, running to become Georgia's governor, kicked off her 'One Georgia' tour.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Stacey Abrams, running to become Georgia's governor, visited Warner Robins Monday to kick off her "One Georgia" tour.

She scheduled events in Cuthbert, Atlanta, and Warner Robins for a chance to speak with Georgians.

Abrams focused on her plans to expand Medicaid and create jobs. She also talked about public safety and criminal justice reform.

At the event, Abrams said expansion of Georgia's health-care system is the key to helping people stay healthy in the ongoing pandemic.

"If we want to protect our young people and recognize that COVID is not going away immediately and the long-term effects are real, we have to expand our health-care system," Abrams said.