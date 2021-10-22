'He works to make things better': McRae-Helena's 1st mayor lays out plans for reelection

Over the past six years, Young says he also brought in private investors to help revitalize their downtown and encouraged folks to shop local.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — McRae-Helena's first mayor has a challenger this year.

We went to Telfair County to learn more about the race.

Mayor Mike Young was born and raised in Telfair County, which is one of the reasons he says he has a passion for serving the McRae-Helena community.

The two cities in Telfair County merged six years ago.

"I was very instrumental in leading that charge and bringing those two councils together," Young said.

Not too long after, Young was elected mayor of the new city.

"I have a passion to see us continue to move forward. This is home. I am going to be here the rest of my life," Young said.

Young has been involved in local government for 15 years.

Over the past six years, Young says he also brought in private investors to help revitalize their downtown and encouraged folks to shop local.

"Local sales tax has increased. We have no millage rate increase since the merger. We meet our budget every year. We present a balanced budget, and we are just really doing good things. There is nothing I want to change, but continue to move forward," Young said.

James Hamilton of McRae-Helena plans on voting for Mayor Young.

"Because I know what he can do. I know how he works to make things better. You can't do everything, but you work on," Hamilton said.

Even though Young is proud of what he has accomplished so far, he said he still wants to finish updating the outdated water system.

"That's the project I think is very important. Quality drinking water is very important, so if I am reelected, that will be the project I will push the most," Young said.

We also reached out to Perry Hamilton Junior. He is running against Mayor Young, but he declined to speak with us.