Herschel Walker 'overwhelmed,' says campaign has raised nearly $4 million in 5 weeks

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker was fast on the football field at the University of Georgia. He's also quick to raise nearly $4 million in his bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Walker's campaign said they have raised $3.7 million in 37 days. They also said they received donations from all 50 states and nearly 50,000 people.

"We are grateful for each and every cent and look forward to continuing to travel across this great state shaking hands with real Georgians and hearing about the issues facing their communities," Walker said in a statement. "We are a grassroots campaign and are focused not just on winning, but on actually representing Georgia voters once we win this race and take back the United States Senate."

His campaign office said they will file a "detailed financial report" for the third quarter with the Federal Election Commission by Oct. 15.

Former President Donald Trump has continued to push the Republicans to take back the Senate seat.