Hershel Walker makes 1st public appearance since announcing GA Senate run

Former University of Georgia and NFL player Herschel Walker showed up to support the Georgia Bulldogs in their home opener against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Saturday.

This marked Walker's first public appearance since he announced he's running for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Walker shook hands with fans at Sandford Stadium.

He will go up against U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock in the 2022 Senate Race.

In August, Walker's statement of candidacy was listed on the Federal Election Commission's website.

Walker was born and raised in Georgia, was a three-time consensus all-American for the Georgia Bulldogs, amassing 5,259 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns over three seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and then went on to play for the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct USFL for three seasons, including two when Trump owned the team. Walker moved to the NFL in 1986 and played there through 1997.

Questions of his current residency swirled recently due to the fact that the football legend has lived in the same house near Dallas, Texas, for the last decade and has declared it his "homestead" for tax purposes. However, he could keep the Texas exemption if he became an "inhabitant" in Georgia, long enough to qualify to serve in Congress, under the vague residency rules outlined in the U.S. Constitution.