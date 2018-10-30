ATLANTA — The race for Georgia's governor is bringing out the heavy hitters. Both Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are getting campaign help from presidents. Abrams in the Democrat in the race and Kemp is the Republican.

On Friday, President Barack Obama will attend a "Get out the Vote Rally" along with Abrams and other Democratic candidates at Forbes Arena on the Morehouse College campus, Nov. 2.

On Nov. 4, President Donald Trump will campaign in Macon for Brian Kemp. He will be at the north hangar of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport at 100 East Dr. that Sunday.

But, members of the general public can try and get tickets to see both men.

HOW TO TICKETS TO SEE OBAMA

Tickets for the Morehouse event featuring Obama will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

Albany Campaign Office – 141 W Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

The Gathering Spot – 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Building 100, Atlanta, GA 30313

Zucot Gallery – 100 Centennial Olympic PK DR SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Augusta Campaign Office – 601 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Cobb Campaign Office – 591 Cherokee Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Columbus Campaign Office – 1828 Midtown Drive, Columbus, GA 31906

Dekalb Campaign Office – 4185 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur, GA 30035

Gwinnett Campaign Office – 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 243, Duluth, GA 30096

East Point Campaign Office – 2605 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344

Macon Campaign Office – 1343 Georgia Avenue, Macon, GA 31201

Savannah Campaign Office – 713 E 65th Street, Savannah, GA 31305

(Note: There is a two-ticket limit per person)

HOW TO GET TICKETS TO SEE TRUMP

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event begins at 4 p.m.

If you are planning to attend, you can register for up to 2 tickets per phone number. There is an online RSVP process through the president's personal website.

Click here to register.

