'I stand on the shoulders of giants': Dan Perdue running for Houston County commission chairman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — David Perdue, a former U.S. senator, now running for governor; Sonny Perdue, a former governor, now the sole finalist to lead Georgia's University System; and now, there's another Perdue making headlines in Central Georgia.

Thursday, Dan Perdue announced his campaign for Houston County commission chairman.

Dan is a farmer and business owner. Sonny is his dad and David is his cousin.

His decision comes after Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker announced his plans to retire this year.

Dan Perdue's announcement

In Kathleen, dozens of people including county leaders showed up to support Perdue. He already holds the Post 4 commission seat. He plans on resigning from his current seat to run for chairman.

"While there are no shoes that can fill Chairman Stalnaker's place in this county, my hope is that my size 12 shoes may measure up just a little bit," Dan Perdue said.

The job opens up at the end of this year when Tommy Stalnaker steps down.

Dan Perdue said, "I stand on the shoulders of giants -- there is no doubt about that, and looking forward to continuing that long legacy of stable leadership."

At the news conference, Perdue spoke highly of Stalnaker and what it means to follow in his footsteps; and Stalnaker endorsed him as the chairman of the Houston County commissioners.

Stalnaker said, "With his grandparents, his parents, his siblings, he comes from good stock, ladies and gentlemen. He comes from good stock. He is well-rounded and knows the values of life."

His father, Sonny Perdue, says Dan is smart, honest, and loves the people of Houston County.

Sonny Perdue said, "Mary and I are really, really proud of him for offering himself in public service, and I know he'll do a great job."

Perdue says if he wins, he plans to support Robins Air Force Base, and work to make Houston County a "regional leader."

Dan Perdue said, "I didn't have any opposition last time. Not running this time expecting that, expecting to get away without opposition. We are getting ready to run a really, really strong campaign."

Also retiring this year is Post 2 Commissioner Jay Walker. Houston County voters will fill both seats in November.

Qualifying is from March 7th to March 11th. Houston County's next county commission chairman will start in 2023.