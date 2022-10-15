Inflation, voting rights and abortion dominate Georgia US Senate debate

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker faced off in Savannah in what may be their only debate before November.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Friday night, Georgia politics entered the national spotlight.

With early voting starting Monday, much of the nation had its eyes on a Georgia race that could have a major impact on national politics. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker took the stage Friday night in Savannah to debate on pressing issues for Georgia voters.

The Senate hopefuls touched on a little bit of everything; from the economy, to healthcare, to voting and more.

Right off the bat, inflation came into focus, with the first question to Herschel Walker. He highlighted some of his solutions.

"We've got to become independent, energy-independent again," he said, "And the reason why: We're going to our enemies to ask for gas and oil and it puts us not just in an inflation problem, but it puts us in a national security problem."

Sen. Warnock fired back with what he's done to cut back on rising prices.

"I stood up for ordinary, hardworking Georgia families time and time again. I passed the single largest tax cut for middle and working class families in American history," Warnock said.

Then, the focus shifted to voter turnout and voter rights.

"There is no question that SB 202 makes voting harder and that is the intent," Sen. Warnock said.

While Warnock insisted some legislation keeps people from voting, Walker argued it cracked down on voter fraud, instead.

"SB 202, really it made it easier to vote, and harder to cheat and she mentioned that more people turned out for the primary," Walker said.

Then, it turned to abortion. Sen. Warnock says the government should stay out of the decision.

"A patient's room is too narrow and small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government. We are witnessing right now what happens when politicians, most of them men, pile into patients' rooms," he said.

Walker had this to say, "He's a neat talker, but did he not mention there's a baby in that room as well?"

Just after that, Walker said he would not support a nationwide abortion ban. Instead, he said he'd vote how Georgians want him to. As for the recent allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion, he denied that happened.