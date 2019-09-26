WASHINGTON — As he nears his final weeks as a U.S. Senator, Johnny Isakson is coming out and speaking up on deadly acts of mass violence.

"I’m tired of seeing Congress respond with partisan politics instead of real solutions," he said Thursday.

He announced that he is introducing legislation to direct public health officials to conduct research relating to why these acts occur and how to prevent them in the future.

The legislation, Expanding Research on Mass Violence Prevention Act, would give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ongoing annual authorization for funding under the Public Health Service Act to research what factors are contributing to the recent increase in acts of mass violence and to better identify individuals who may be inclined to commit these heinous crimes.

The research would help determine if there are points in which intervention would prevent such incidents.

“Congress has an opportunity to do the right thing, and it’s time that we took it," he said.

RELATED: Trump says he'll work with Congress to stop mass shootings

The measure would authorize $75 million annually for five years, from 2020 through 2024.

The legislation would include:

Pilot projects in states participating in the National Death Reporting System that focus on improving the collection, completeness and sharing of information;

Research on the nature of mass violence and factors that contribute to mass violence, including psychological and sociological factors;

Research on methods and instruments for identifying and predicting perpetrators of mass violence;

Research on methods of intervention with respect to, and prevention of, mass violence;

Development and disseminations of standardized assessment tools for mass violence risk; and

Research into “copycat” acts of violence.

MORE HEADLINES:

Aurora survivors urge 'Joker' studio to support gun control

'My AR-15 is ready for you' | O'Rourke claims Rep. Cain's tweet is a 'death threat'

Congress returns from recess to Mitch McConnell's legislative 'graveyard'

Odessa gunman was 'violent, aggressive person,' neighbor says

Not a Republican or Democrat issue. ‘It’s a people issue’ says woman shot by brother