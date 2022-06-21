Ivory defeats Baggerly in Houston County Board of Education runoff race

Ivory received 4,104, or 63% of the votes, and Baggerly got 2,388, or 37% of votes.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Houston County have decided who will take the District 6 Board of Education seat.

Mark Ivory defeated Tim Baggerly in the runoff election Tuesday night.

Back in May, Ivory outlined the reasons why he resonated with voters.

"I really believe people know that I'm deeply-rooted in this community. I'm from Warner Robins, the Houston County area, I've taught in numerous schools in this county," said Ivory.

Ivory said he plans to uphold the standard of the county's schools, adding to its growth.

"We have a great system. I've been a part of this system for 23 years teaching, I grew up in this system. Houston County has a great system, so I really just want to be able to add to it wherever I can and continue to watch it grow," Ivory said.

Ivory also said last month that he is best man for the county because he supports the community.