They are expected to make a couple of stops in the peach state on the first day of early voting.

ATLANTA — Monday marks the beginning of early voting in Georgia. As the campaign trail heats up, Georgia has become a battleground state in the race for President.

Two notable names will make stops in Metro Atlanta on Monday -- Dr. Jill Biden and Donald Trump Jr.

The Biden camp told 11Alive that Biden she be in DeKalb County at 1:00 p.m. for an early voting rally with Stacey Abrams. Biden will also make a stop in Columbus, GA at 3:00 p.m. to meet with members of the military and veteran families, the campaign said.

Donald Trump Jr. will head to Savannah for an event at 1:00 p.m. at the Forest City Gun Club. Then he will stop in Kennesaw for another “Make America Great Again” event at 6:00 p.m. at the Governor’s Gun Club.