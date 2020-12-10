ATLANTA — Monday marks the beginning of early voting in Georgia. As the campaign trail heats up, Georgia has become a battleground state in the race for President.
Two notable names will make stops in Metro Atlanta on Monday -- Dr. Jill Biden and Donald Trump Jr.
The Biden camp told 11Alive that Biden she be in DeKalb County at 1:00 p.m. for an early voting rally with Stacey Abrams. Biden will also make a stop in Columbus, GA at 3:00 p.m. to meet with members of the military and veteran families, the campaign said.
Donald Trump Jr. will head to Savannah for an event at 1:00 p.m. at the Forest City Gun Club. Then he will stop in Kennesaw for another “Make America Great Again” event at 6:00 p.m. at the Governor’s Gun Club.
Ivanka Trump will also campaign in the peach state this week. According to the Trump campaign, she will travel to Acworth on Tuesday, October 13th to participate in a conversation with Senator David Perdue and local supporters.