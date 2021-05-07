A day before their 75th wedding anniversary, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum reopens

The museum opens a day before Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 75th wedding anniversary.

ATLANTA — Starting Tuesday, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum welcomes visitors again. The museum opens to the public just one day before the Carters' 75th wedding anniversary.

The museum announced the reopening on July 1, and tickets went on sale the same day. According to the press release, the tickets, timed by 20-minute intervals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., must be purchased online and in advance.

With limited capacity, the museum will open five days a week from Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are not required for vaccinated visitors but are encouraged in the museum. Social distancing guidelines will be in place at the museum, and groups of six or more will not be permitted.

"Health and safety remain our highest priorities, but we are confident that our procedures will keep everyone safe while enabling visitors to see the permanent exhibition and enjoy the grounds," museum director Meredith Evans said.