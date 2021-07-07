Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter anniversary celebration to be held today

The couple reached 75 years earlier this week and today will host a private party in their hometown Plains, Ga.

PLAINS, Ga. — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 75 years of marriage today with an anniversary celebration in their hometown of Plains, Ga.

The couple reached 75 years of marriage earlier this week, on July 7, and today will host a private reception at Plains High School for roughly 300 invited guests.

According to the Carter Center, the private party will include a concert by pianist David Osborne.

11Alive's Christie Diez will be among those in Plains to provide observations from the gathering for this momentous milestone. Follow her for updates!

We have arrived in Plains, GA & so have about 300 others to help former Pres. & First Lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75 years of marriage! pic.twitter.com/swCjB3P3sw — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) July 10, 2021

We are inside 🙏🏼

What an honor to celebrate this historic and admirable milestone together. In-person!



As you might expect, Pres. & Mrs. Carter will be the last to enter. pic.twitter.com/0Cdmg2ppc7 — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) July 10, 2021

The Carters set the record for longest-married presidential couple at 26,765 days. With 75 years now in the books, they've extended that record to 27,394 days.

President Carter was 21 and Rosalynn was 18 when they were wed on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn famously rejected his first proposal – she’d promised her father on his deathbed she wouldn’t marry until she finished college. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern College (now Georgia Southwestern State) in 1946.

After Jimmy proposed for a second time, Rosalynn accepted and the two were married on a warm Southern summer day, July 7, 1946.

The couple have four children and 21 grandchildren. Their secret, they've shared in the past, is that "we give each other plenty of space."

They also never go to bed angry, a rule "we follow pretty meticulously" Jimmy Carter has said.