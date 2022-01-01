Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter ring in 2022 in style

11Alive shared a picture of the former president wearing 2022 glasses.

PLAINS, Ga. — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter rang in the New Year in style on Friday night, with the former president sporting a pair of "2022" glasses as the pair celebrated in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

11Alive Anchor Jeff Hullinger shared the photo of the two, who are the longest married presidential couple in U.S. history, on New Year's Eve.

A viral tweet also shared a picture of the two sharing a New Year's Eve kiss.

A few hours ago: 97 year old Jimmy Carter gives his wife of 75+ years, 94 year old Rosalynn a New Years Eve kiss.



🥰

The former president turned 97 back in October while the former first lady is looking ahead to her 95th birthday in 2022.

The last year was a big one for Carter, who in 2020 scaled back much of his public life due to the pandemic - he returned to church after getting vaccinated in February, met with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at his home in April, and he and Rosalynn celebrated their 75th anniversary with a party at their home in July.

Jimmy was also recently in the news when an old story of how he helped avert crisis during a nuclear meltdown at a plant in Ottawa, Canada in 1952 went viral on social media.