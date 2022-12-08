Former first lady Rosalynn Carter turns 95 today

The former first lady celebrated with a rare public appearance this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINS, Ga. — Rosalynn Carter, the second-oldest U.S. first lady ever, turns 95 today! It is being marked with more than just cards and best wishes, but with butterflies.

She made a rare public appearance this week with President Jimmy Carter, now 97, during a dedication of a butterfly trail in her name.

Rosalynn has a fascination with butterflies dating back to childhood, when she was entranced by the colorful insects flitting around her mother's flowers in Plains, Georgia, longtime friend and neighbor Annette Wise said.

That interest led to the formation of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, which was established in the southwest Georgia town after the former first lady grew concerned about the future of butterflies, which are crucial to the pollination of flowering plants.

Rosalynn was just 18 when she married Jimmy when he was 21 on July 7, 1946 in Plains. The Carters are officially the longest-married presidential couple!