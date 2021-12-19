'Georgia has lost a giant' | Leaders react to passing of Johnny Isakson

Isakson, Gov. Brian Kemp said, "personified what it means to be a Georgian."

ATLANTA — Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia senator who was once called a "special man" by the late Congressman John Lewis, was remembered upon his death at 76 for the rare stature he held as a lawmaker with near-universal bipartisan respect who always "demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness."

A testament to the kind of ideology-transcending warmth he engendered, Kemp's Democratic rival Stacey Abrams said she was "honored to call him friend."

Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in for Isakson on Sunday.

Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican, said "no one welcomed me to the Senate like he did; no one better demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness." Georgia's Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff said he "put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures."

Gov. Brian Kemp

"Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it."

Read my full statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson below:





President Joe Biden

Jill and I and the entire Biden family are saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny Isakson, the distinguished former United States Representative and Senator from Georgia.

Senator Isakson was a colleague and a friend. We served together on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, traveled together, and found common ground built on mutual respect for each other and the institutions that govern our nation.

Johnny was a proud Republican, but he put country before party, and valued building consensus over political combat. I always loved Johnny’s description of the only division he saw as between “friends and future friends.”

In Johnny’s memory, let us heed the wisdom he offered upon retiring from the Senate, where he urged everyone to devote less energy to describing problems and more effort to working together to provide answers.

Johnny Isakson was a patriot and a gentleman.

Georgia has lost an indispensable son.

America has lost an exemplary leader.

Our prayers are with Dianne and the entire Isakson family.

Former President Jimmy Carter

"We will miss his spirit of collegiality in Georgia politics."

Please see a statement from Jimmy Carter on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.

Stacey Abrams

"With every interaction, my respect for him grew and never wavered."

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson served the whole of Georgia with attention and fairness. With every interaction, my respect for him grew and never wavered. Though we held different ideologies, I was honored to call him friend. God's peace to his family, loved ones and friends.

Sen. Jon Ossoff

"Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor."

Sen. @ossoff Statement on Passing of Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock:

"An upstanding elected official, and an even better man."

I’ll always cherish the many times Senator Johnny Isakson joined us at Ebenezer Baptist Church and the advice he gave me when I was elected to the seat he once held.



I'll always cherish the many times Senator Johnny Isakson joined us at Ebenezer Baptist Church and the advice he gave me when I was elected to the seat he once held.

He was an upstanding elected official, and an even better man. One of Georgia's finest. I will miss him.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell

"His infectious warmth and charisma, his generosity, and his integrity made Johnny one of the most admired and beloved people in the Capitol."

Elaine and I are extremely sad to learn of the passing of our dear friend, Johnny Isakson. Today, we are united with Johnny's family in their grief. My full statement:

Former Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn

The Democrat issued this statement:

“Georgia and our nation lost a statesman and a leader of great integrity with the passing of Johnny Isakson. Our young people should study Johnny’s example of respect for others and his approach to governance. We need more Johnny Isaksons, and it’s important for us to do our part to help grow them. Johnny’s leadership and his example will be greatly missed by all who want our governments at every level to solve problems. Colleen and I send our love and deepest condolences to Dianne and the Isakson family. We are enormously grateful to them for sharing Johnny with us.”

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

"He spent his life devoted to building this state up - to making the future brighter for Georgia and those who call it home."

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

"The loss will be felt by the people he served, the veterans he championed and the nation he loved."

Heavy heart learning that Johnny Isakson has died. No one welcomed me to the Senate like he did; no one better demonstrated integrity, honesty & kindness. The loss will be felt by the people he served, the veterans he championed & the nation he loved. Rest well, my good friend.

Former Gov. Nathan Deal

"A personal friend t hat I could always count on to put righteousness about politics."

Former Governor Nathan Deal statement "Senator Johnny Isakson was a public servant who took his responsibility to the public very seriously!He was a personal friend that I could always count on to put righteousness about politics. He was a refreshing voice of reason!" Nathan Deal

Former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue

"A great statesman."

Georgia, & our nation, lost a great statesman in Johnny Isakson. Through my time as Governor & Secretary, I witnessed Johnny serve with both conviction & passion. His service to our nation as Senator & Chair of Veterans' Affairs will always be remembered.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker

"Johnny was a leader, a statesman, a husband, a father and a great Georgian."

We are so sad to hear of the passing of Senator Isakson. Johnny was a leader, a statesman, a husband, a father, and a great Georgian. He made our state and country so proud! Praying for his family and friends. 🙏🏾

Texas Sen. John Cornyn

"A wonderful human being."

Isakson's motto was a simple one: "There are two types of people in this world: friends and future friends."

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue

"Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished."

Bonnie and I are heartbroken by the passing of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

"Johnny Isakson exemplified everything you would want in a public servant."

Read my full statement below on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp

"Respectful, kind, tough and loving."

Georgia lost an incredible statesman today. Senator Isakson is an example we should live by everyday. Respectful, kind, tough, and loving. Well done good and faithful servant, well done❤️💙🇺🇸

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones

"One of Georgia's tallest pines has fallen."

One of Georgia's tallest pines has fallen.



I had the honor of serving with Senator Johnny Isakson during my time in the state legislature.



Few loved the state of Georgia as much as him and have served our state more honorably. RIP.

University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead

"He was a loyal Georgia Bulldog who made all of us proud to be fellow graduates of the University of Georgia."

Statement by Jere W. Morehead, President, University of Georgia, on the passing of Senator John H. "Johnny" Isakson:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

"A true statesman with a servant's heart, he was always attentive to the needs of our communities."

I'm privileged to have called @SenatorIsakson a friend. A true statesman with a servant's heart, he was always attentive to the needs of our communities. While our state has lost a man of honor, he leaves an indelible example of servant leadership, we should all work to emulate.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

"Sen. Isakson was truly a role model for me in politics and taught me the value of making friends and building consensus."

Profoundly sad to hear about the passing of Sen. Johnny Isakson. Like he was to many, Sen. Isakson was truly a role model for me in politics and taught me the value of making friends and building consensus. We can all learn lessons from the life of service led by Sen. Isakson.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler

"God blessed our state with this tireless champion of building bridges."

Senator Johnny Isakson leaves an indelible mark of service and grace on Georgia, the Senate and our country. God blessed our state with this tireless champion of building bridges, who dedicated his life to his faith, family, and community.

Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens

"He served Georgia with integrity, and I know his loss will be felt by many across this nation."

Senator Isakson had many friends on both sides of the aisle, including my hero, Congressman John Lewis. He served Georgia with integrity, and I know his loss will be felt by many across the nation. I send my condolences to his family and loved ones as we honor his legacy.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin

"Senator Isakson was one of the most decent human beings I ever had the pleasure of knowing."

Senator Isakson was one of the most decent human beings I ever had the pleasure of knowing. His career was one of public service, not self service. Georgia has lost a favorite son and our country has lost a true patriot. My heart is with his family and everyone who loved him.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center

"Senator Isakson was a bridge builder in the Senate and strongly supported our MLK Day Commemorative Service."

We are saddened by the death of former U.S. senator from Georgia, Johnny Isakson. Senator Isakson was a bridge builder in the Senate and strongly supported our MLK Day Commemorative Service, attending even when he was not scheduled to speak. Rest in Peace.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

"No one... was kinder or more universally respected by his colleagues."

No one I have served with in the Senate was kinder or more universally respected by his colleagues than Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia



May God grant his soul peace and eternal life

Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank

"A friend to all who demonstrated throughout his life and service that working together is the better path."

Statement from club owner Arthur M. Blank on the passing of Senator Johnny Isakson.

Rep. Rick Allen

"The epitome of a statesman and respected by all who knew him."

Johnny Isakson was the epitome of a statesman and respected by all who knew him. He was able to achieve so much throughout his career because he always put the interests of Georgians first and never backed down in his pursuit to deliver results.

Rep. Austin Scott

"Johnny was legendary, and his dedication to our great state will not be forgotten."

I join all Georgians today in mourning the loss of Johnny Isakson.



From helping in times of disaster to supporting our military bases and service members, Johnny was legendary, and his dedication to our great state will not be forgotten.



God bless his family during this time.

Rep. Jody Hice

"He was an amazing and irreplaceable individual."

Georgia has lost a great servant with the death of former Senator Johnny Isakson. He was an amazing and irreplaceable individual.



Please join Dee Dee and I in prayer for the entire Isakson family and all who loved him.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk

"Not only an icon in Georgia and national politics, he was a true statesman."

Johnny Isakson was not only an icon in Georgia and national politics, he was a true statesman. Johnny was a friend, a colleague, and a mentor, and he will be missed. Our prayers are for the Isakson family at this difficult time.

Rep. Buddy Carter

"Thank you for setting an example for what it means to govern with integrity."

When you were with @SenatorIsakson, there was an inescapable sense that you were witnessing history.



My statement on the tragic passing of this great Georgian:

Rep. Lucy McBath

"He was one of the truest representatives for all of Georgia."

His vision for our nation transcended partisanship, and he was one of the truest representatives for all of Georgia, for our nation's veterans, and for Americans everywhere. He will be dearly missed.

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux

"He demonstrated the best of servant leadership working across the aisle to deliver for Georgia and for the nation."

Over his decades of leadership, Senator Johnny Isakson was a statesman. He demonstrated the best of servant leadership working across the aisle to deliver for Georgia and for the nation.



My thoughts are with his family as we mourn his loss.

Rep. David Scott

“Today, Georgia mourns the loss of a great statesman and stalwart public servant who for decades worked diligently across the aisle for the common good of our communities.

“With decency and humility, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson embodied the best of the American spirit of cooperation in the pursuit of better, and from his service, Georgia is a better state and the United States a more perfect nation.

“Johnny and I served together in the state House of Representatives, in the state Senate and in the Congress of the United States. For decades, he was my friend and my partner in bipartisan leadership and I will miss him very much.

“I thank God for sending Johnny Isakson our way and may God bless him.”

Rep. Drew Ferguson

"The state of Georgia lost a true titan today."