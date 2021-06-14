Judge in viral Bibb courtroom video recommended to fill Georgia Supreme Court vacancy

Her viral speech in a Bibb courtroom led to a reality TV show offer, a book deal, and dozens of interviews with media organizations around the country

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video in this story is the one that went viral in 2016.

A judge who went viral back in 2016 for a speech she gave in a Macon courtroom to troubled teens could soon be nominated for the state’s highest court.

On Monday, the Judicial Nominating Commission submitted a shortlist of six recommendations to fill a vacancy on the Georgia Supreme Court to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Among the six is Judge Verda Colvin, who is currently on the state’s Court of Appeals. She was appointed to Macon’s Superior Court in 2014 after serving as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia for 15 years.

She went viral in 2016 for her courtroom warning to teens during the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Consider the Consequences’ program. In it she held up a white body bag and told them that they may soon end up in one. You can see that whole video here:

In 2019, Colvin was appointed to a state judicial commission that teaches judges about their ethical duties and investigates potential misconduct. She was later appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals in spring 2020.

Kemp will now contact the six candidates for interviews prior to making an official nomination.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Chief Justice Harold Melton, which is effective at the end of June.

The other candidates are:

T. Mills Fleming – partner, Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn, P.C.

Aaron B. Mason – Judge, Clayton County Superior Court

Shondeana Crews Morris – Judge, Superior Court of DeKalb County

Andrew A. Pinson – Solicitor General, Office of the Attorney General

Holly W. Veal – Judge, Superior Court of the Flint Judicial Circuit