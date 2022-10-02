Georgia political maps for 2022 upheld by federal judge

A federal judge said there’s not enough time to make changes before the primary.

ATLANTA — A federal judge ruled Georgia’s new congressional and state legislative maps can be used for this year’s election cycle, saying there’s not enough time before to make changes before the primary.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling came late Monday after a hearing last month that lasted several days in three lawsuits challenging the newly drawn districts that were crafted by state lawmakers and signed into law last year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The lawsuits, filed by African American organizations and individual voters, allege the maps weaken the growing electoral strength of communities of color in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

The plaintiffs had filed motions for preliminary injunction seeking, among other things, to keep the state from using the new maps during any elections, including this year’s midterms.

In his order, Jones cautioned that “this is an interim, non-final ruling that should not be viewed as an indication of how the Court will ultimately rule on the merits at trial.”

“Under the specific circumstances of this case, the Court finds that proceeding with the Enacted Maps for the 2022 election cycle is the right decision. But it is a difficult decision. And it is a decision the Court did not make lightly,” Jones wrote.