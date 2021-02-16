Kemp announces legislation to overhaul Georgia citizen's arrest statute

'This bill repeals the current Civil War-era statute in order to prevent the terrible consequences of a vague and outdated law,' Kemp said.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced proposed legislation to overhaul Georgia's citizen's arrest statues on Tuesday.

It follows the murder of Ahmaud Arbery last year by three men in south Georgia who claimed they were making a citizen's arrest, in an act that was decried as a vigilante killing.

Hate crimes legislation was passed last year, thanks in part to efforts stemming from the outcry that followed Arbery's murder.

"Last summer, leaders under the Gold Dome took historic, bipartisan action to pass anti-hate crimes legislation and reaffirm that Georgia is a state too great for hate. Our effort to overhaul the citizen’s arrest statute builds on that work with a balanced approach to protecting the lives and livelihoods of ourselves, our friends, and our neighbors," Kemp said.

"In a national political climate where it often seems like no one can agree on anything, I am proud to say this bill has broad, bipartisan support in the General Assembly, our law enforcement community, and among civil rights advocacy groups," he added.

The bill, being carried by Kemp Administration Floor Leader Representative Bert Reeves (R - Marietta), seeks to repeal Georgia’s current citizen's arrest law by eliminating any potential legal loopholes that could be used to justify vigilantism.

However, Kemp said the bill does not infringe on the "sacred protection" for Georgians to defend themselves or others.

"This bill repeals the current Civil War-era statute in order to prevent the terrible consequences of a vague and outdated law, and clarifies when a citizen, business owner, or law enforcement officer may reasonably detain an individual," he explained.

The measure would create specific instances in which a person could detain someone, allow law enforcement the right to perform arrests outside of their respective jurisdictions under certain circumstances, and more.

In a statement, the Georgia NAACP and the Southern Center for Human Rights commended the governor on this move.

“It is high time to repeal Georgia’s Citizen’s Arrest law,” said Marissa Dodson, Public Policy Director at SCHR. “It is unnecessary, dangerous, and has held a central role in perpetuating anti-Black vigilante violence both recently and historically.”