Judge orders testimony of Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani, Trump campaign attorneys in Fulton County probe

The orders indicate the testimony will be required before the special grand jury on July 12.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Additional Fulton County court orders have been released requiring the testimony of Rudy Giuliani, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump legal team members Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell and Doug Deason.

Original story below

An attorney who was part of the Trump legal team challenging results in Georgia and other states following the 2020 presidential election has been ordered to testify in Fulton County's special grand jury probe of those efforts.

The order obtained Tuesday by 11Alive's Joe Henke alleges Kenneth Chesebro is a "necessary and material" witness in Fulton DA Fani Willis' investigation of the Trump team's campaign to overturn Georgia's election results.

It focuses on his alleged role in organizing Georgia's slate of "alternate" electors, members of the Georgia Republican Party who met at the state Capitol on December 14, 2020 to submit illegitimate electoral college votes for former President Trump.

The court's order said he was involved in the "coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 individuals meet at the Georgia State Capitol on December 14, 2020 to cast purported electoral college votes in favor of former President Donald Trump, even though none of those 16 individuals had been ascertained as Georgia’s certified presidential electors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp."

He has previously been implicated in similar efforts in other states, and has been subpoenaed both by the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee and in a Justice Department criminal investigation on the "alternate" electors scheme.

The Fulton County order says he "Drafted at least two memoranda in support of this plan, which were provided to the Georgia Republican Party, and... provided template Microsoft Word documents to be used by the Georgia Republican Party at its meeting on December 14, 2020."

It says Chesebro worked with Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer on the plan, and "worked directly with Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani as part of the coordination and execution of the plan."

The order adds he has "unique knowledge" of the coordination and execution of the plan, and that his testimony "is essential in that it is likely to reveal additional sources of information regarding the subject of this investigation."

Chesebro will be compelled to testify on July 12, according to the order. Because he is not a Georgia resident, the order is seeks the cooperation of the Manhattan District Attorney in New York to get final approval from that state's Supreme Court.

In an interview with Talking Points Memo in June, Chesebro said Jan. 6 was a "human disaster" but that it was "legitimate" to argue there were problems with the election.

The Fulton County special grand jury began hearing testimony last month. Figures including Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr have already testified.