Voting time extended at two Bibb polling locations after reported problems

Voting times at Appling Middle School and St. Francis on Forest Hill Road are extended to 7:30 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Voting times for two Bibb County locations will be extended on Tuesday after problems earlier in the morning.

Chairman Mike Kaplan with the Board of Elections says voting times at Appling Middle School and St. Francis on Forest Hill Road will be extended.

Both locations will have times extended to 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, Bibb County Election Officer Thomas Gillon said he expected a smoother voting on Tuesday than for the June 9 election.

"We were able to recruit more people so staffing issues won't be as much of an issue as it was," he said.

Before June's election, poll workers trained remotely, through videos online, which didn't work out too well with the new voting machines.

Gillon said they have 20 more poll workers this time around, but voters still say they're having issues.

BIBB COUNTY

Fast forward to Tuesday morning and Kara Garrett said she was at the Appling Middle polling location at 7:15 a.m.

After she waited in line for 30 minutes, her card did not work in the machine. She says nearly 15 people had the same problem.

Garrett says poll workers told voters to try their cards on all of the machines, but most people continued to get an error message.

Several people left or filled out emergency paper ballots, she says.

When one of our partners with the Center For Collaborative Journalism checked later, they were told the problem was resolved.