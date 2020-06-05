MACON, Ga. — Voters in Central Georgia will be headed to the polls on June 9, but there are some key things you need to know if you plan on voting early or with an absentee ballot.

WHEN TO VOTE

Early Voting: May 18 - June 5

Saturday Voting: May 30

General Primary, Presidential Preference Primary, Nonpartisan General Election: June 9

General Primary, Nonpartisan Election Runoff: August 11

General Election: November 3

You can refer to this timeline by the Secretary of State for a more in-depth look at important dates.

WHERE TO VOTE - You can check your polling location the on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page. It also shows early polling locations.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS: Absentee ballots were mailed out to all voters due to COVID-19. If you choose to fill it out, make sure to mail it in time for it to be counted.

An application for an absentee ballot must be received by June 5 for the June 9 election, by Aug. 7 for the Aug. 11 runoff, and by Oct. 30 for the General Election on Nov. 3.

If you did not get a ballot, you can reach out to your local Board of Elections office to request one.

If you voted before the election was postponed, the Board of Elections is holding your Presidential Preference ballot, which will be counted with the others.

You will will still need to vote in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election and will receive a special ballot without the Presidential Preference candidates.

CHECK YOUR VOTING STATUS - You can always check your voting status on the Secretary of State My Voter Page. It'll ask you to enter your first initial, last name, county you're registered in, and date of birth.

REGISTER TO VOTE - You can register to vote on the Secretary of State's Online Voter Registration website. The page gives you the option to register online or print out an application to mail in. You can also update voter information like your name or address. You can register to vote as late as May 11 for the June 9 election.

If you don't have a license or state ID, you can complete a paper application and mail or deliver it to your county’s elections office. You can pick up an application from a local post office, library, or Board of Elections office.

Proof of Georgia residency is required when you register. That proof can include a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or another government document that shows your name and address.

QUESTIONS? - You can use this Secretary of State website to find a phone number or email for your county Board of Elections. Just select your county from the drop-down menu and hit submit.

LOCAL RACES

Houston County

District Attorney: George Hartwig (incumbent), Arthur Creque

Macon-Bibb

Mayor Candidates

Lester Miller: Miller is an attorney and a small business owner. He is also a member of the Bibb County School Board and has been voted board president three times.

Larry Schlesinger: Schlesinger is the current District 2 commissioner in Bibb County and a retired rabbi. He's also a member of several boards, including Visit Macon and the MWA.

Blake Sullivan: Sullivan has owned businesses in forestry, real estate and venture investing. He is a board member for the Mercer University Innovation Center and The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia and a member of the Macon Economic Development Commission and United States Lumber Coalition.

Cliffard Whitby: Whitby is the president and CEO of Whitby, Inc., a company that provides construction services. He has also served as the Chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA), the President of 100 Black Men of Macon-Bibb and the Tri-Chair of OneMacon.

Marc Whitfield: Marc Whitfield was the fifth candidate to qualify 2020 mayor's race. Whitfield says he has spent 35 years in finance, banking and business consulting, working for GEICO, BB&T, SunTrust and Wachovia/Wells Fargo banks.

Macon-Bibb County Commission

District 1: Valerie Jones (incumbent), John Adams, Jr.

District 2: Paul Bronson, Weston Stroud

District 4: Mallory Jones (incumbent), George Thomas

District 5: Seth Clark, Louie Hargrove, Carlton Kitchens, Erion Smith

District 6: Robert Abbott, Donald Druitt, Sr., Raymond Wilder

District 7: Bill Howell, Tim Rivers, Bonnie Thompson

District 8: Stacy Jenkins, Michele Parks, Virgil Watkins, Jr. (incumbent)

District 9: Brendalyn Bailey, Al Tillman (incumbent)

School Board

District 1: Tera Edwards, Myrtice Champion Johnson, Michael McKeever

District 3: Kristin Hanlon, Larry Tard

District 4: Juawn Jackson, David Sumrall

District 5: Jill Thomley, Sundra Woodford (incumbent)

District 6: James Freeman, Albert Hall

Macon Water Authority District 2: Desmond Brown, Merritt Johnson, Mike McIntosh

District Attorney: David Cooke (incumbent), Anita Reynolds Howard

STATEWIDE RACES

Congressional Primaries

State Senate

District 26: David Lucas (incumbent), Verbin Weaver

District 20: Larry Walker III (incumbent)

State House

District 147: Heath Clark (incumbent), Miranda Britt

District Sanford Bishop (incumbent), Vivian Childs

District 8: Austin Scott (incumbent), Danny Ellyson

