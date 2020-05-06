MACON, Ga. — The 2020 election is less than a week away. Three candidates are running for the Macon-Bibb Commission District 8 seat. Incumbent commissioner Virgil Watkins Jr. and candidates Stacy Jenkins and Michele Parks are all vying to take office at city hall.

One of them will represent District 8 in Macon-Bibb County. It covers some central parts of the county and areas like Eisenhower Parkway, and Mercer University Drive, and Rocky Creek Road.

Parks was born in Ohio, moved to Macon, then moved to Milledgeville, and returned to Macon to attend Mercer University. She has a background in the mental health field. She said she wants to create programs for the youth, address issues like blight and resources for seniors.

"I would like to expand on the senior center and like put some programs and activities for their physical health and mental health," said Parks.

Candidate Stacy Jenkins is from New York and moved to Macon to attend Mercer University. She is a teacher and also studies research projects. She said she wants to improve elected official accessibility, create resources for the young.

"Housing insecurity is another issue and I'm glad to see there are other commissioners that are running for office who are tapping into food insecurity," said Jenkins.

Watkins is a Macon native who attended Georgia Southern University. He said he wants to work on creating more jobs for people, giving them access to affordable and healthy food, and access to quality housing.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to be able to work in the county and work for the county in a way that isn't always so cash-strapped. My campaign theme, we are trying to be clean, safe, and build a community," said Watkins.

Election Day is June 9.

